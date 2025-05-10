Doug Creamer: Love and appreciation Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

By Doug Creamer

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers! Prayers and blessings to all those who hope to be mothers. Peace and grace to all those mothers who are missing their little ones. Mother’s Day can evoke many emotions, from love, joy and happiness, to various levels of sadness. While it is considered a happy occasion, it can be difficult for some.

My siblings and I were lucky kids because God gave us a great mother. She gave each of us tons of love as we grew. She encouraged us to spread our wings and fly when it was time to leave the nest. She has been a cheerleader for all of her kids as we have all experienced successful launches. If you are lucky as I am, then you are blessed to have a good mother.

My mom is the news keeper for our family. My siblings and I are all busy and while we keep in touch, we don’t know everything that is going on in each other’s families. That’s where my mom plays a vital role; I affectionately refer to her as News Central. If something is going on in the family, just check in with News Central — she has all the details. So when we visit or call my mom we all find out what is happening elsewhere in the family. There is great comfort in knowing you are in the family information loop.

While we are blessed with good mothers, God must have decided to bless my wife and me twice when it comes to mothers in our lives. When I was at college, I ran into a bad living situation. An older couple decided to step in and help me out. They invited me to live with them for a semester. They became my “adopted parents.” My wife and I were close with them while we were in college. They shared dinners with us and took us on many adventures. We have many great memories of time spent together. We have stayed in contact with them since we were in college.

Our parents and adopted parents have been a great blessing in our lives. In return, we have strived to show our love and appreciation to them. We visit with them, try to be helpful, call and send cards. It is important to give back and express our love and appreciation to those who gave so much to us.

The question that rolls around in my mind is, how do we show God how much we love and appreciate Him? You can’t send Him cards. You can’t take a trip “home” for a long weekend or for the holidays. I know we can “call” Him, but aren’t those calls reserved for needs and emergencies? What can you offer and bring to God as a gift when He owns everything?

I think we begin by talking to Him like we would our best friend. Tell Him what is in our heart. Tell Him about our hopes and dreams. Tell Him about our day. Thank Him for our many blessings. Thank Him for all He has given us. Thank Him for the special people in our life. Maybe, if we dare, ask Him about His day. Ask Him what is on His heart. Ask Him if He would like to talk with us about something. Talking with God is a two-way street. Listening for His voice is critical.

Next, I wonder what can I give God? I think we begin by giving thanks and praise to Him. Praise Him for the sunrise or sunset. Praise Him for the beauty in creation. Praise Him for saving your soul. Just praise Him with all your heart. Let that lead you into worship. He deserves your praise and worship. He is the God of all creation. Express your love and gratitude to God. These are things He doesn’t have until you offer them to Him.

There are so many ways to show God how much you love Him, including reading the Bible and getting to know Him. I want to encourage you to demonstrate your love by expressing your heart-felt praise and thanksgiving to Him. Talk to Him any time you want during the day. You don’t have to be in a special place because He is everywhere. When you think about Him in the middle of your busy day, just send Him a little “Hello” which will bless His heart. God loves you unconditionally and He proved it by sending Jesus into the world. Let your heart respond to His great love.

