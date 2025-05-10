Darrell Blackwelder: Kousa dogwoods have showy flowers that grow well here Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

Many native flowering dogwood blooms are gone, however there is another interesting dogwood now in full bloom. Kousa is a showy flowering dogwood that leafs out before it flowers, providing a wonderful green backdrop for its colorful flowers.

North Main Street in Salisbury has an excellent example of Kousa dogwoods now in bloom along the roadway. This dogwood is very popular, not only because of its showy late bloom, but it’s hardiness with our growing conditions. Kousas can adapt to dry and compact soils and have no serious disease or pest problems.

The bloom of this variety is rather unique with pointed bracts (white flower petals). Some cultivars that can reach three inches across each flower seem to have perfect petals. These blooms are available in both white and pink.

The foliage emerges a couple of weeks after native dogwoods with medium to dark green leaves which turn reddish to purple in the fall. In the late summer, the tree produces large, unusual fruit. Globular, green fruits turn pink during late summer and a dull red color resembling a large, upright raspberry in September. Fruits are devoured by both squirrels and birds and are edible. Some say the taste resembles pawpaw while others say mild strawberry. Go to https://plants.ces.ncsu.edu/plants/all/cornus-kousa/ for more detailed information.

Darrell Blackwelder is retire horticulture agent with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu.