By Ann Farabee: Free forever Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

Sometimes, we celebrate being free.

For me, it was the cheer that went up on the last day of school.

School’s out. I am free!

It is a lot of fun for teachers and students. The celebration is real. Sometimes, a few students were reluctant to leave their friends, waving and hugging good-bye to everyone in sight. What a celebration it was, as everyone was yelling, “See you next year!” although we all knew it was only 12 weeks at the most and the actual year would not change.

From a student perspective, it was the end of school. They were free forever!

It was quite often perceived as the happiest moment of the year.

Work was done. Rules had ended.

One year, a student ran excitedly down the hallway, totally disregarding anyone that was in his path as he screamed, “I AM FREE FOREVER!” It probably felt like a short forever, as I am sure it ended too soon. Poor guy.

Truth was that the feeling of being free forever did not last long — for students or teachers. After a few weeks, the countdown would begin — and the feeling of being free forever ended.

Are we ever free forever?

Yes! But only once!

When we accept Jesus as our savior, we become free forever.

We are born again. We are no longer slaves to sin. We have access to God’s grace. We are adopted into the family of God. We become a child of God. We gain a citizenship in heaven. We are new creations and heirs of God. We are redeemed. We are anointed by the Holy Spirit. We are forgiven. We are free forever!

Just as Jesus did when I was 13, He still walks with me and talks with me and tells me I am His own. I open my Bible, read a verse, and the Word speaks to me through the Holy Spirit.

I receive strength as I pray. I receive strength as I read my Bible. I receive strength through my church. I receive strength through other Christians. Some call it a Christian lifestyle. What a blessed life it is!

Walking with Him. Talking with Him. Crying out to Him in times of need. Enjoying nature and the beauty of this world with Him. Reading His Word. Feeling the Holy Spirit speak to my heart. It is a personal relationship. The older I get, the more I love to worship my God.

I love being free forever! How about you?

Let me know if you want to know Jesus and have a personal relationship with Him. I would love to help you along the way.

If the Son sets you free, you are free indeed. — John 8:36

Email me at annfarabee@gmail.com. I would love to tell you more about my Jesus.