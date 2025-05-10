Ashlie Miller: Fallen but not forsaken Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

By Ashlie Miller

It was not our first time observing birds; I wrote about watching birds a year ago this time. After all, it is the season of hatchlings making their way out of the nest. This time, however, it was a rescue mission.

My observant son saw our dog, Bruno, in the backyard, making eyes at something. No barking, just eying down something. Usually, as is the case with many hound mixes, he attempts to feast on whatever it may be — a rodent, a bumblebee, a lizard, a snake or a bird. When my son saw that all-too-familiar look in Bruno’s eyes, he made a mad dash to see what it was. Behold, a fledgling tufted titmouse — stunned, most likely from a fall from a nest, but further paralyzed by fear of the glaring eye of a large beast!

Heroically, my son rescued the bird from the potential jaws of death and relocated the little birdie to the neighbor’s enclosed yard. Upon further observation, my curious daughter could hear the distressed cries of the baby bird’s parents and sat watchfully outside the fenced-in area to see if the mommy bird would come to the rescue. Eventually, momma swooped down to offer sustenance to her stunned baby. There were periods when it seemed the baby was hopelessly abandoned, but those parental calls indicated that the baby was not forsaken. My sweet girl would encourage the baby, occasionally approaching and sweetly speaking to it.

Before the sun fully set, with gloved hands, she scooped up the fledgling and placed him in a more well-lit area of the yard. She watched as the baby bird found a cozy spot to rest. The next morning, she could hear small chirps from a nest nearby. We assume all is well with this little feathered friend.

There is nothing like the care of a mother. The worries and seemingly nagging cries may annoy us in childhood or even up through adulthood, but when they are no longer heard, we miss them. The provisions and thoughtfulness that sustain us in our youth and delightfully surprise us later in life are but cherished memories when Mom is no longer here. How will we survive the rest of this life without her watchful eye and care?

Yet, somehow, we make it. Maybe we have someone who checks in on us when something is glaring us down. They may even mobilize us out of our paralyzing posture. There may be a friend sitting just outside our immediate situation who can see that we will be OK. They cheer us on, listen to God’s voice of truth and love, and maybe even relay those reassuring words to us. They may even help us get in a better position to feel protected and cared for.

But even when that does not feel like the case, there is One loving caregiver who sees all and knows all. If God considers each sparrow that falls, He surely sees us — those made in His image — in our hurts and sadnesses. He rescues us from the jaws of death. He calls to us with words of comfort and care. He provides sustenance to carry on another day, and He even sends us the kindness of others to help us when we feel alone or orphaned.

Do you see someone who is alone or saddened this Mother’s Day? Look for ways to encourage and help. And if you are without a mother on this special day, thank those who have helped and cared for you.

Ashlie Miller was blessed to have a wonderful mother for almost 45 years whom she misses dearly. You may contact her at mrs.ashliemiller@gmail.com.