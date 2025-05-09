Salisbury provides update on South Main area plan Published 12:10 am Friday, May 9, 2025

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council received an update on the South Main Area Plan, which will provide recommended zoning and land-use changes as well as plans for community amenities in the area between Horah Street and C Avenue.

“South Main Street is not only a vital gateway into downtown, but also provides connection to many surrounding neighborhoods. As you travel through South Main Street now you see a lot of pavement, a lot of vacant lots, but you also see a lot of early- to mid-20th-century architecture, and this hints at the corridor’s vibrant history,” said Planner Emily Vanek.

City staff have been working on the plan for over a year, having “kicked off the planning project with a community walk” in early 2024, said Vanek. Since then, Vanek said they have held community visioning sessions and currently have an online survey open at salisburync.gov/Government/Planning-and-Neighborhoods/Community-Plans/South-Main-Area-Plan.

“There were a few areas that people kept bringing up as great spots for new developments, and one of those was the former Cone Mill site, so we included it in the footprint of the plan. There was a lot of opportunity to preserve some older buildings, and participants were also wanting to see some sort of connection to the East End neighborhood from. South Main. We’re not sure what that looks like right now, but we’re hoping this plan does bring some recommendations for that,” said Vanek.

Several residents have pointed to the area’s large amount of small businesses, with Vanek saying that the city wanted to make sure that they find ways to capture and preserve the “entrepreneurial spirit on South Main Street.” Other points that came out of the community engagement were an opposition to auto-centric building types, such as drive-thrus and gas stations, as well as support for middle housing, such as duplexes or cottage courts.

Vanek also pointed to “catalytic development areas” that the plan could focus on, which she said meant that if “big projects were to happen in these five areas, it could really kick-start some transformation in the area.” Those five locations were the former City Motor Company building, the intersection of Thomas Street and South Main Street, the Kent Center, the former Cone Mill site and the Five Points intersection, or the intersection of South Main Street, South Fulton Street, Klumac Road and Heilig Avenue.

The city is working to have a draft of the plan finished by the end of the summer.

“What I like about this is, when you do have that community engagement, you actually listen to the community. I’ve been places where they just say ‘OK, thank you,’ and then still didn’t do anything. So, those who have the opportunity, please fill out that survey because the city will listen to you,” said Mayor Pro Tem Harry McLaughlin.