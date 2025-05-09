Market ‘offers space for the community to come together’ Published 12:05 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — “We are really excited about opening day,” said Jen Fogt, organizer of the Church Street Market, as it was preparing to get underway.

The market, which was celebrating its kick off event for the season on May 7, was set up on the lawn at the First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Church St., Salisbury, which serves as the host for the mid-week event.

It started last year, said Fogt, adding that this is the market’s second season and will be held each Wednesday at the church from 4-6 p.m. with a number of different vendors and a weekly themed event throughout the month.

She said that the church has one of the few green spaces that are available in downtown Salisbury, and “we would love to see it full of church members mingling with community members and just be a place where community can happen.”

Fogt said that, along with helping to support small businesses and getting wonderful feedback, is even better.

Vendors that were set up on the lawn on opening day included Moonflower Healing and Arts, selling jewelry and art; Church Creek Farm with their flowers; Lawrence Bread Co., with artisan bread; Correll Farms LLC., selling produce; Steph’s Corner selling cake plates and other decorative items; Wallace Garden plants with started plants; and the church had a table selling earrings and coffee.

Fogt said that the coffee on sale was a special partnership with another Methodist Church which employs people “who have been impacted by incarceration and gives them a fresh start, so that’s why we’re selling their coffee in particular.”

Jessica Long with Church Creek Flower Farm said she thinks this is “a good mid-week market. It’s a good place to get your produce and baked goods and flowers.”

She mentioned that many times people aren’t able to get to the early morning farmers market, so this evening type event is great.

Other vendors who will be at the market in future weeks, she said, include: ZuFall Soap, offering all natural, vegan, soap; Powlas Farm & Apiary, with fresh eggs, honey available in June and crocheted items; and Sunflower Hill Farm, LLC, selling pastured lamb, chicken, turkey, eggs, plant starts, select peppers and tomatoes, culinary mushrooms and goat cheese.

Additional vendors are welcome, she said. “We would love to have them.”

Those interested are encouraged to visit the market’s website at https://fumcsalisbury.my.canva.site/church-street-market and go to the link for the vendor application, which is highlighted in yellow.

During the day, the church also had a hospitality table where they gave away free lemonade on this kick off day.

Other special events during May will include a Teacher Appreciation Week on May 14 during which time they will have $5 off vouchers at the hospitality table for the first 10 teachers who arrive. School ID badges or other documentation will be required to verify.

The next week will be strawberry week with strawberry salsa offered.

Fogt said they were “just trying to do a little bit each week.”

When the first market day was concluded, she said they felt great about it.

“We had a steady flow of shoppers and would love to see foot traffic continue to grow over the season. We celebrated the end of the first market day with the church hosting our monthly free community meal.”

She noted that the goal of the market and meal is to be able to “offer space for the community to come together. In today’s world we feel that creating pathways for human connection and community are key ways the church can be a source of hope.”