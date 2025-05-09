Love Landis Week: Re-imagined tradition engages community, town personnel Published 12:10 am Friday, May 9, 2025

LANDIS — Ever since Landis officials broke ground on the DC and Frances Linn Park last week, the town has been in the midst of a larger celebration of community and togetherness.

Love Landis Week goes back a long time, but it was historically coordinated by area churches. Town Manager Michael Ambrose explained that in keeping with that tradition, many of those churches were still involved but added that this year came with a twist.

“We wanted to revive it and by reviving it we wanted instead of Landis citizens loving on Landis employees, we wanted Landis employees to love on Landis citizens,” Ambrose said.

In that spirit, every day of the week was dedicated to a different department. Monday’s celebration centered on the Landis Fire Department.

“They had the fire trucks out for a touch a truck event,” Ambrose said. “They also had the hose out there and they got to squirt a house that was ‘on fire.’”

Alderman Tony Corriher was out there on Monday.

“Everybody seemed to have a good time,” Corriher said. “The children enjoyed seeing the trucks and the fireman. It was a good thing to do.”

Corriher added that the community engagement was another big plus, especially as an elected official.

“I like for them to see there are people interested in what is going on,” Corriher said. “We need to try to do the right thing and show them that we are trying to do the right thing.”

Seeing old friends also added to the day’s fun.

“When some of the older people show up, I talk about old times with them and people that we used to know,” Corriher said.

On Tuesday, the public works department was the center of attention. Members gathered at DC and Frances Linn Park with pizza. Area kids joined them for an evening in the park.

In keeping with traditional invovlement, local churches chipped in. First United Methodist Church of Landis sponsored Tuesday’s event. First Reformed Church sponsored Monday’s.

As for Wednesday, the town gathered at the Landis Creamery in an event sponsored by Royal Oaks Baptist Church in Kannapolis. That day saw more than 100 people come out for ice cream cones with the Landis Police Department.

“There were 132 ice cream cones sold at the Landis Creamery,” Ambrose said.

The event, themed Business with Badges, incorporated all the businesses on South Central Avenue. Ambrose indicated that his previous law enforcement experience really hammered home how important it was to build those relationships between first responders and the community.

Thursday was an opportunity for local elected officials at town hall to meet with visitors and show them around the building. That day was sponsored by the Brook Church.

Mayor Meredith Bare Smith was excited about how the week played out and said on Thursday that she was really looking forward to Friday’s activity where kids fished for free at Lake Corriher Wilderness Park from 4-6 p.m.

“I love to fish,” Smith said. “My daughters love to fish, too. My oldest one is our true fisherman. She really loves it.”

Needless to say, the Smiths will be at Lake Corriher Wilderness Park on Friday.

“My favorite part of Love Landis Week is that all of the community comes together,” Smith said. “So whether that be churches or other businesses that are willing to participate, I love that we included fire, police and public works in here.”

Offering something new every day was a big draw for the mayor.

“That is something we have never done and made something for every day,” she said. “That has always been exciting to add something new each year, but this year we added something every day.”

An increased visibility and engagement is something that Smith said the town lacked until recent years.

“I think that for a long time in Landis we were not visible,” she said. “We were not on the map. So in 2019, we changed the trajectory and now we are. We are going to things. We are here and we are thriving.”

Making town hall accessible is one of the mayor and the board of aldermen’s goals.

“For us as a board, that is one of our main goals when we talk about strategic planning and our five year goals, three year goals and things we want to make sure happen every year,” Smith said. “We are readily available for anyone that needs to talk to us so that we can point them in the right direction whatever their question may be.”

Ambrose agreed.

“Personally, I want to see the community come together like they have been,” Ambrose said. “We want to see that faith community and our general citizens, our staff, elected folks, come together for the common good of the community. I think we are seeing that.”

So what is in store for Love Landis Week?

“We want to learn from the data that we have gathered this year and expand upon that to make it bigger and better for next year,” Ambrose said.

Next year is a big year for Landis too.

“Next year will be 125 years for Landis,” Smith said. “I think that is big. We have some big plans. Maybe we will bring back some traditions that used to be here years ago, that have not been around for 20-25 years.”

Asked about it, Smith said she could not spoil that one.

“I can’t tell you, it’s a surprise,” Smith.

Guess we will just have to wait and see.