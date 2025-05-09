Incidents and felony arrests — May 9 Published 12:00 am Friday, May 9, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• Two separate incidents of larceny from a business on Klumac Road were reported on May 7. The first incident allegedly occurred on April 24 and involved a total loss of $2,596, and the second incident allegedly occurred about 5:03 p.m. May 7 for a total estimated loss of $2,238.

• A report of tampering with a motor vehicle on Statesville Boulevard that happened between 8:01 p.m. May 6 and 2:01 May 7 was made on May 7.

• A theft of a motor vehicle from South Jackson Street reportedly occurred between 10 p.m May 6 and 5:30 p.m. May 7.

• Property damage on Bethel Drive reportedly occurred at 12:59 a.m. May 8.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A burglary, including vandalism and property damage, on Yachtsman Drive reportedly occurred between 7:30 and 9 a.m. May 5 and was reported May 6.

• A theft of a truck from Auction Drive reportedly occurred between 8 p.m. May 5 and 8:34 a.m. May 6.

• A call of shots fired on McGill Street, Kannapolis reportedly came in about 1:30 p.m. May 6.

• Deshon Tyray Thomas, 28, was charged May 6 with obtaining property by false pretenses and exploitation of a disabled or elderly adult.