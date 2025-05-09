High school playoffs: 3 baseball teams, 3 softball teams in Round 2 Published 5:42 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

From staff reports

South Rowan’s softball team boarded a charter bus on Friday for the trip to play top-seeded Enka in the 3A playoffs.

South is the 17th seed in the 3A West bracket and won a road game at Southern Guilford on Tuesday.

West Rowan’s softball team is on the road at Piedmont for the 7 vs. 10 matchup.

East Rowan’s softball team gets to stay at home. That should be an epic game. more of a fourth-round game than the second. Kings Mountain was terribly under-seeded by the NCHSAA system.

East Rowan’s top-seeded baseball team has the chance to stay at home for quite a while, but the Mustangs have to get past No 17 neighbor Carson tonight. Carson split with the Mustangs in the regular season.

West Rowan baseball took a beating from the seeding system, but will try to win on the road tonight at AC Reynolds. That’s the 6 vs. 11 matchup.