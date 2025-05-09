High school girls soccer: Hornets, Raiders, Cougars in playoffs

Published 5:28 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

By Post Sports

Carson standout Allie Martin. Brian Wilhite photo.

Staff report

SALISBURY — The NCHSAA announced playoff seeding and pairings on Friday.

Salisbury, South Rowan and Carson made the brackets.

First-round matches are Monday, with the better seed hosting, with the second round set for Thursday.

The Hornets (15-3-1) are seeded 15th in the 2A West bracket, so they’ll be home in the first round against No. 18 seed East Gaston. The Wildcats are 10-6-2.

The Raiders (11-8) got the No. 26 seed in the 3A West bracket and will play at No. 7 Oak Grove. The Grizzlies are 12-7-2.

Carson (10-10-2) is seeded 30th. The Cougars will be on the road to No. 3 East Lincoln (19-2-3).

