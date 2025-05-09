High school boys tennis: Hornets, Cougars eliminated in state tourney Published 11:02 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Staff report

HOLLY SPRINGS — Salisbury players were eliminated in the early rounds of the 2A individual state tournament at Ting Park.

Bryant Davis lost his first-round singles match to Hendersonville’s Izaiah Campos 6-0, 6-4.

The Salisbury doubles team of Farah Hassan/Jashaun Epps lost 6-3, 6-1 to CD Owen’s Rafael Kohn/Blake Bradley in a first-round match.

The Salisbury doubles team of AJ Jarrell/Gray Davis won a first-round match 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 against R-S Central’s Ryan Garcia/Riley Coldren.

Jarrell/Davis lost to Raleigh Charter’s Akshaj Goel/Jeffery Zhong 7-5, 6-3 in a quarterfinal match.

•••

BURLINGTON — Carson’s Karson Sloop/Will Welch doubles team lost in the first round of the 3A individual state tournament at Burlington Tennis Center.

The Cougars fell to West Henderson’s Connor McCrain/Spence Thorsland 6-4. 7-5.