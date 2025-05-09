Golf: Former Raider makes it through local U.S. Open qualifying

Staff report

WALLACE — Davis Richards shot 3-under 69 on the River Course at River Landing and survived a local qualifier for the U.S. Open on Thursday.

Richards tied for fourth and advanced in a playoff.

Richards, calls Ocean Isle Beach home now. He was a standout golfer for South Rowan and played in college at N.C. State.

Local qualifying tournaments, 18 holes, started on April 16 at 110 sites.

Final qualifying dates for the U.S. Open are between May 19 and June 2. There are 13 qualifying sites. Those are 36-hole tournaments.

The 2025 U.S. Open will be held on June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club, outside of Pittsburgh. This will be the 10th U.S. Open at Oakmont.

The USGA accepted 10,202 entries for the Open. Any player with a Handicap Index of 0.4 or lower, and any professional, was eligible to apply to play in the championship.

The USGA has established exemption categories for players who are exempt from qualifying for the event, with a little less than half of the 154-player field expected to earn their way directly to the championship.

The remaining spots in the field will be filled by golfers who play their way into the championship via local and final qualifying.

Two U.S. Open champs — Ken Venturi in 1964 and Orville Moody in 1969 — began their run to history by advancing through local qualifiers.