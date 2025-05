Golf: Aces at Warrior and Tillery Tradition Published 3:44 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

From staff reports

CHINA GROVE — Catawba Vice President for Athletics Michelle Caddigan made a hole-in-one on No. 6 at Warrior on Friday while playing in the Catawba Football Golf Classic.

It was a sponsored hole. Caddigan won a Lexus.

•••

MOUNT GILEAD — Gavin Sprinkle made a hole-in-one on No. 12 at Tillery Tradition C0untry Club on May 4. The shot was witnessed by Thad, Christy and Jaden Sprinkle.

Gavin Sprinkle