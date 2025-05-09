College softball: Hales, Gallagher are All-Southeast Region Published 5:59 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Staff report/Catawba Sports Information

SALISBURY— Catawba College senior Kary Hales and junior Brianna Gallagher earned spots on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Southeast Region first team.

They are the first Catawba teammates to earn first team All-Region honors in program history.

Gallagher was the first player in Catawba Softball program history to earn South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year honors after winning the SAC batting title with a .480 average while mashing a single-season program record 16 home runs.

Hales (Carson) adds the All-Region honor to her second straight first team All-SAC selection. At the end of the regular season, she ranked third in the country with 20 doubles. She set the program single-season and career records for doubles. She had a.452 batting average and a team-best 49 RBIs.