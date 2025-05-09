College softball: Former Cougar’s team headed to JUCO World Series Published 3:30 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Staff report

DALLAS — The Gaston College softball team is headed to the National Junior College World Series in Yuma, Arizona.

Former Carson player Phoebe Cole is a sophomore pitcher and outfielder for the Rhinos.

The Rhinos are 60-3 and have won 27 in a row. They were the Region 10 Champs.

The Rhinos beat Georgia Military College 9-0 and 8-1 in Gastonia on Wednesday and Thursday to win the Mid-Atlantic District Tournament.