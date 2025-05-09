City extends downtown parking plan for a year, adds residential permitting Published 12:07 am Friday, May 9, 2025

SALISBURY — The members of the Salisbury City Council voted unanimously to extend the downtown parking plan for a year and make changes to the program including limiting people to one permit application, the separation of parking permits into residential and commercial and the addition of on-street parking for residential permits in certain areas.

The program has been in place for two years and aimed to provide people who live and work downtown with off-street parking while also raising revenue for the city. The renewed program will begin on July 1 and run until June 30, 2026.

The commercial passes will consist of 32 off-street parking spots available in the former Wells Fargo lot on West Fisher Street and the City Office Building lot.

The residential passes will include three off-street parking spots in the lot behind Bernhardt Jewelers and 40 on-street parking spaces in the 100 blocks of East and West Council streets, or the first block off of Main Street in either direction.

The on-street passes allow the holders to park in the two-hour spots for as long as needed without penalty. Council Street was chosen because it had the highest number of residential units without access to parking within half a block, said Downtown Development Director Sada Stewart Troutman.

Both passes will be $35 per month.