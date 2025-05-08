Salisbury Civitans celebrate great teachers Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

1 of 6

SALISBURY — The Civitan Club of Salisbury honored six teachers of the year earlier this month.

Those teachers were accompanied by their respective principals, as well as Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers and Director of Marketing and Communications Michelle Shue.

“Our club members have shown their appreciation for the hardworking, selfless teachers in our system for decades,” Club President Dr. Cyndi Osterhus said.

Osterhus is a former teacher.

The teachers of the year that were recognized hailed from Salisbury High, Southeast Middle, Rowan County Early College, Mt. Ulla Elementary, Rockwell Elementary and West Rowan Elementary received a check from the Civitan Club.

Former RSSS music teacher Beth Cook chaired the Teacher Appreciation Committee and introduced Withers, who expressed her appreciation for the 1,300 teachers the system employs and described them as “the best of the best.”

She gave an overview of the goals that were met during the past school year and the challenges for the present school year.

The six Teachers of the Year are:

Shaquavia Cervantes from Southeast Middle School, accompanied by Principal Dr. Amanda Macon

Jennifer Markle from Rowan County Early College, accompanied by Principal Patrick Hosey

Catherine Tyree from Mt. Ulla Elementary School, accompanied by Principal Brenda Sokolowski

Erika Johnston from Rockwell Elementary School, accompanied by Principal Jennifer Warden

Brittany Arroyo from West Rowan Elementary School, accompanied by Principal Kris Wolfe

Catherine Falkenbury from Salisbury High School. (Principal Marvin Moore was unable to attend the appreciation luncheon.)

For more information about the Civitan Club of Salisbury, go to www.salisburycivitan.org.