Paw Pals – May 8 Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Cat: Daisy (A144633)

Stray female

One year 1 month old

Been at the shelter since April 29

Super sweet kitty cat that loves attention.

Dog: Rome (A144602)

Stray male

Two years old

Been at the shelter since April 28

Playful, energetic and so sweet.