My Turn: The prince and his lackies Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

By Evelyn Uddin-khan

A long time ago, a young man, disappointed with his political life, wrote a treatise on how to seize control of a country and maintain life-long power as the sole ruler of that country.

That man’s name is Niccolo Machiavelli (1469-1527) and his book is “The Prince.” Any student of philosophy or political science would (or should) have read, or at least recognize this book.

Machiavelli asked the question whether it is better for princes and rulers to govern by fear or love. He answered his own question. His answer: “…it is safer to be feared than loved,” and he continued, “men would fear to offend a prince or ruler who governed by fear.” He could lose his head or his position.

Fast forward to 2016. Bob Woodward, renowned editor, journalist, author and Pulitzer Prize winner, interviewed candidate Trump on March 31, 2016, when he was running for president. The title of Mr. Woodward’s book is “Fear — Trump in the White House.” In that interview, candidate Trump declared, “Real power is — I don’t even want to use the word — Fear.”.

At university, I was a philosophy major and that was when I read Machiavelli’s book The Prince. It was on the reading list. As part of a group of young and foolish “know it alls,” we had no clue what governing by fear meant. We thought it an intriguing concept until we met with our professor, discussed our point of view, listened to his wisdom, analysis and the dangers of one-man rule and governing by fear, and it was an early lesson for us on how fortunate we were/are to live in a free country.

There are rulers and princes around the world, who govern by “fear.” We can name Russia, China, North Korea and be happy that we are not living in those countries.

We are living in the United States of America. We do not govern by “fear.” We do not have rulers and princes forcing autocratic rules down our throat, silencing our voices. This is a free country where we participate in our government.

However, the present political atmosphere in this country today causes a lot of unease among some of us. Our citizens who are not familiar with the “govern by fear” rule which candidate Trump seem to admire in 2016 is very unnerving. Is he putting that rule into action?

Also, during the 2024 election year, we heard many speeches about making America great. America is great! We are the greatest country in the world at the present time. Some of us are happy with America the way it is and can not imagine it any other way.

When the greatest office in the world is filled and surrounded with lackies and minions who are afraid to ask questions and express an opinion because they could lose their head, it is time for the people of that country to start asking some difficult questions.

Food for thought: “The tyrant will always find a pretext for his tyranny.” (The Wolf and The Lamb, from Aesop’s Fables.)

As we wait and see what is next, one sincerely hopes that Machiavelli’s philosophy is not about to descend on American soil. This country is not perfect, but it has been a sanctuary for the world’s poor and oppressed and has been better for it, and for my remaining days I would like to see it stay the way it is — almost perfect.

Evelyn Uddin-khan moved to Salisbury in 2018 after living in the New York City area for most of her life. She taught in public schools and for a community college in the New York City area.