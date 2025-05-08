Millbridge Ruritan Club awards scholarships Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

The Millbridge Ruritan Club recently awarded 11 scholarships at its May monthly meeting.

Nine scholarships, each valued at $750, were awarded to seniors from South Rowan High School and West Rowan High School. This year’s winners from West Rowan High School are Daniela Lazcano-Marcelino, Sophia Blackledge, Chase Fisher and Ce’Airee Watkins. This year’s winners from South Rowan High School are Brooks Overcash, Olivia Maynor, Macon Fuller, Aiden Pincay and Zack Barham.

The 10th scholarship valued at $1,000 is awarded in memory of Curtis Graham, who was a founding member of the Millbridge Ruritan.

“Graham was instrumental in organizing and leading the scholarship program for many years,” a Ruritan release said. “His son Larry was a member of the club for many years as well.”

This year’s winner is Emma Crider from West Rowan High School.

The 11th scholarship valued at $1,000 was awarded in memory of Ann White.

“White was a vital member of our Millbridge Ruritan Club for many years,” the release said. ” She lost her battle with cancer years ago and will always be remembered for her caring and compassionate gifts to the club and community.”

This year’s winner is George Crainshaw from South Rowan High School.

Ruritan National is one of America’s Leading Community Service Organizations. If you are interested in becoming a Ruritan member or for further information, contact your local Ruritan Club or the National Home Office, P.O. Box 487, Dublin, Virginia. 24084; toll-free number 877-787-8727.