Incidents and felony arrests — May 8 Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Salisbury Police reports

• A report of credit card fraud at a business on Peeler Road occurred between 2:06 p.m. May 5 and 8 a.m. May 6. Total estimated was $764.

• An attempted burglary on Oak Brook Drive reportedly occurred about 1:19 a.m. May 3 and was reported May 6.

• An assault on Larchmont Place reportedly occurred between 11 and 11:25 a.m. May 6.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A larceny of automobile accessories from Peeler Road reportedly occurred between 11:30 a.m. May 4 and 10:25 a.m. May 5.

• A report of damage to a county motor vehicle was made following a car chase on I85 northbound on April 30.

• Alana Edmond, 19, was charged May 5 with conspiracy and given a $25,000 bond.