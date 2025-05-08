Hood Theological Seminary to celebrate 2025 commencement Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Hood Theological Seminary News Service

SALISBURY — Hood Theological Seminary will celebrate its 2025 commencement ceremony on May 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Varick Auditorium on the campus of Livingstone College (701 West Monroe Street, Salisbury, NC, 28144).

Bishop Darryl B. Starnes Sr., the senior bishop of the A.M.E. Zion Church and the presiding prelate of the Piedmont Episcopal District, will be the 2025 commencement speaker.

Hood will also award four honorary degrees. Mrs. Nancy Baker will receive the doctor of humane letters and Bishop Starnes will receive the doctor of divinity as the commencement speaker.

Rev. J. Gentile Everett, Ph.D., lead pastor and media innovator in the South and Eastern North Carolina Region of the U.S., and Mr. Joseph King Davis, Jr., president of the International Connectional Lay Council of the A.M.E. Zion Church will also receive honorary degrees.

Hood Theological Seminary will graduate 20 students. Nine students are graduating with a doctor of ministry (DMin) degree, nine students are graduating with a master of divinity degree (MDiv), and two students are graduating with the master of arts in chaplaincy (MAC) degree.