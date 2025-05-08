Hood hosts donor, scholarship dinner Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

1 of 2

SALISBURY — Hood Theological Seminary will host the 21st Annual Bishop James Walker Hood Donor and Scholarship Recognition Dinner. The dinner is scheduled for May 15 at 6 p.m. on the campus in the Aymer Center where students will be recognized, and three awards will be presented to strong donors of the seminary. The donors’ awards are the alumni donor award, the community/family donor award, and the Zion Heritage Appreciation Award.

There will be a special presentation on the naming opportunities of two areas on the campus of Hood. The Bishop George E. Battle Jr. Welcome and Student Engagement Center will be presented in honor of Bishop George E. Battle Jr. The retired bishop was an alumnus of Hood and a former Seminary board of trustee member who was a strong philanthropic supporter of the Seminary. Battle’s exemplary service is extensive and includes healthcare, board of education, housing and community outreach. Bishop Battle just recently died on March 9.

The seminary will also honor Bishop Battle’s wife, Mrs. Iris Miller Battle, by naming in her honor, an auditorium area on the campus, the Iris Miller Battle Auditorium. Mrs. Battle has a long career educating and helping children, participating in diverse community endeavors, advocating for the less fortunate, and providing missionary leadership in the A.M.E. Zion Church.

“The students, faculty and staff of Hood Theological Seminary are grateful for all the philanthropic support provided by the community and the church,” said a release from the institution.