GQ’s Barnhardt elected to the N.C. Mayors Association Board of Directors Published 12:06 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Granite Quarry Mayor Brittany Barnhardt has been chosen to help lead the N.C. Mayors Association over the next year.

Barnhardt’s selection to the organization’s board of directors was announced during the organization’s annual business meeting as a part of the N.C. League of Municipalities’ CityVision annual conference held in Greenville last week.

“I’m truly honored to join the board of directors of the North Carolina Mayors Association. This opportunity allows me to collaborate with dedicated leaders from across the state, share in meaningful conversations, and help shape policies that strengthen our communities. I’m excited to represent Granite Quarry and contribute to the continued success of municipalities throughout the great state of North Carolina,” Barnhardt is quoted as saying in a press release.

She joins mayors from across the state on the board of directors as the only newly elected director this year.

Broadway Mayor Donald Andrews was chosen as president of the organization, while Burgaw Mayor Olivia Dawson was selected as vice president.

At the annual meeting, Andrews noted the importance of the involvement of mayors from across the state in the organization, emphasizing how collaboration can lead to idea-sharing that has real benefits for cities, towns and their residents.

“By working together, we can ensure that the unique needs and priorities of our cities and towns are heard and addressed at every level of government. The friendships and collaboration formed here are the foundation for innovative solutions and collective progress,” Andrews said.

The N.C. Mayors Association is an affiliate organization of the North Carolina League of Municipalities formed specifically to offer opportunities for mayors across the state to network, improve their understanding of municipal government, and work to make their communities better together.