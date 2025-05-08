Golf: Lankford wins NC Senior Amateur at Country Club Published 7:07 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — Jeffrey Lankford won the 39th North Carolina Senior Amateur played at the Country Club of Salisbury on Tuesday through Thursday.

Eligible seniors are 55 or older. Lankford, who starred at Davie County High and NC State and played on pro tours, is 61.

He and partner Ul Grisette have ruled the Labor Four-Ball at the Country Club of Salisbury in recent years.

Lankford shot 72-66-71 — 209 to finish 4-under par and won by five shots.

Lankford had a streak of three straight birdies during his second-round 66. He made six birdies and one bogey in that round.

He had three birdies and three bogeys for an even par round to close things out on Thursday.