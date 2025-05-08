Delivery Tree takes root at local hospital; Leaves symbolize the number of births Published 12:07 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Karen Kistler

Something new has sprouted up in the Labor and Delivery Unit at Novant Rowan Medical Center — a Delivery Tree.

The tree was the brainchild of nurses Brittan Ogg and Irma Begic, who are team members of that unit, and said they wanted to make it a little more inviting and add some color to it. Plus, they said they wanted to “be able to show visually how many deliveries we have a year in the community.”

Originally inspired by a video they had seen online, the two said they put their own twist to the project.

Jennifer Payne, nurse manager of women’s services at the hospital, said that Ogg and Begic came to her several months ago and said, “we’ve got an idea. Can you make it come to life?”

They got together one morning and planned the particulars of how it would look and what they would do.

Payne said she told them this was a lot to keep up with and they would have to keep up with it all to which their response was “absolutely, we want to do this.”

That was followed by conversations with Gary Blabon, president of the hospital, and David Beasley, chief nursing officer, about what would work to put on the wall. After deciding a decal would be the best option, Payne ordered them a decal for a tree trunk and told them they were “set to go.”

Their idea, which grew to a reality, was to have a tree with leaves that symbolized the number of births at the hospital during the previous year. Each month has different colored leaves, and “white butterflies on the tree reflect those babies that didn’t make it,” said Payne. “So we wanted to honor them in our numbers, honor them a little special.”

For about six weeks, while waiting on the trunk decal to come in and when they had some down time, Payne said they would go through numbers and cut and laminate leaves. And when it arrived, everything was ready to go and be put together.

“They were so excited,” she said.

This is the first year that the tree has been up and on it are leaves that symbolize the 735 babies born at the hospital in 2024, with births taking place each month.

“It really was a labor of love. That is a lot of leaves to individually cut and laminate,” said Payne, telling that Ogg and Begic have done great with this.

In 2026, this tree will come down and a new tree will be put up reflecting 2025’s deliveries. Noting that “deliveries wax and wane,” she said they have a “projected number for every month, and we usually go by every year’s statistics. For the most part it stays in line, we have about 725-750 babies a year.”

While Ogg and Begic came up with the idea, Payne said that there have been many others who have expressed a desire to help how they can, telling them they can help cut or laminate.

This brand new idea has been very popular, she said, and has “really done well for unit engagement. The team members are excited about it, wanting to add leaves and all of that.”

The unit now has a “Tree Committee” that tracks deliveries and ensures the leaves are ready for next year’s tree.

One nurse, Jasmine Shakir, who had done many of the unit’s bulletin boards, is a phenomenal artist, Payne said. She told them she would paint the trunk if they needed her to and was willing to jump in and help.

“So, there’s been a lot of willingness to help and it’s really been just a great unit effort and it really helps recognize what we do and it makes us really thankful for what we do,” said Payne.

The unit is greatly engaged, she said, which is wonderful, telling that she has quite an array of nurses ranging from brand new residents to those who have been there for 40-plus years.

“So it’s great to do something to bring them all together,” she said.

With the Delivery Tree representing the previous year, Payne said they wanted to “do something else to keep us in the moment.”

Therefore, they have a bulletin board of babies born that particular month, which is updated monthly. The births are displayed with a theme for that month, she noted. For example, in February, they had a Valentine’s theme and put hearts up for each baby delivered. In April, they had eggs for Easter, and this would change with something different for each month.

Not only has the reaction to the Delivery Tree been a great one in the unit, but it has also met with positive reaction from others as Payne said she was presenting at a recent board meeting and sharing about patient experience and included a slide showing the tree.

“It was really great to be able to show the board,” she said. “They loved it.”

Blabon and Beasley’s reactions have also been great, Payne said as she mentioned they were doing a unit recognition one evening celebrating the fact that their unit had been recognized for excellence in their maternity care by U.S. News and World Report.

This same day, she said, the tree was finished and she was receiving photos of it and sharing them with Blabon and Beasley, “and they were super, super excited because it really fell into place really well that we were having this celebration and then we had the tree to kind of honor that.”

Payne said that she was also excited to show the tree to the community.

“I think it’s great for Mother’s Day,” she said, “for them to see the excitement of our team for bringing new babies in here in Rowan County and super excited about as years go on and we get that tree bigger and bigger as we see more births happening.”