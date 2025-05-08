Meet the Artists: Council makes local art accessible with inaugural event Published 12:10 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

1 of 5

SALISBURY — While brainstorming events and ways to help feature local artists, members of the Rowan Arts Council said they wanted to take a more intentional and direct approach. That conversation led to the “Meet the Artists” festival on Saturday, where a diverse set of local artists were paid a stipend to present their art.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and included 21 tables of featured artists from around the community as well as a dozen performance artists throughout the day.

“We really wanted to emphasize not only a wide variety in terms of genre of art, but artists themselves. We have a wide range of ages, a wide range of diverse backgrounds. Also, we have a mix of people who are professionalized artists versus those who this is their retirement thing or this is what they do on the side, because we understand that Rowan County’s art community is not just of hyper-professional voice but is a combination of all of us,” said Rowan Arts Council Executive Director Spencer Dixon.

Dixon said that they gave out the stipends and provided free food and refreshments to all in attendance because they wanted to make sure that “art is accessible.”

“We have an incredible arts community in Rowan County, but connecting everyone to it can be difficult. So, when we were planning this event we wanted to make sure it was as accessible as possible, so that’s why admission is free, all the food is paid for so people can eat for free. Every single thing is on the dime of the Rowan Arts Council and the state of North Carolina (through grants),” said Dixon.

As part of the event, the Arts Council invited 33 artists, with genres ranging from dance and poetry to culinary arts to ceramics and metal work. Clyde, one of Salisbury’s longest-working artists, said that he had “never heard of paying for artists to show their work” at an event such as the one on Saturday.

Isis Alvarez, who runs Xenochio Chocolates out of her home, said that she has been creating artistic chocolate pieces in Rowan County since she moved to the area from Florida 14 years ago.

Alvarez said that she tries to make it to as many events in Rowan and nearby counties as possible because she does not have a static storefront, so when she saw the festival advertised online she naturally put in an application.

Maggie Dietsch also showcased her art at the festival, which included her main work in mandala art. Dietsch said that she had “always been artsy,” but that she had kids and work that prevented her from pursuing art full time. In 2020, however, the COVID-19 pandemic caused her touring company to shut down, and she said she began to look for more artistic outlets.

When Dietsch stumbled onto mandala art, she said it was perfect because it allowed her to focus her mind on the art and find peace. She said that some of her larger pieces could take over 100 hours to complete, which made the required “starting and stopping” in the larger pieces perfect for fitting around the rest of her lifestyle.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised by how well this first event has gone, but it also shows the need to continue supporting the arts community, giving it platforms to be seen and experienced by the wider public, and also just kind of giving people closer to the artists themselves. Art is extremely personal, so it’s easier to understand and appreciate the art when you know the artist, when you can get in there and speak with them a little bit,” said Dixon.