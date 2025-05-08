And the contest winners are…

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

By Staff Report

Staff reports

The Kannapolis Police Department has selected the winners of their police badge coloring contest. For the contest, elementary school children were asked to submit a creative design by coloring the Kannapolis Police Department’s uniform patch.

Members of the police department selected a first, second and third place winner, and Chief Terry Spry selected a “Chief’s Choice.” Each winner received gifts for participating in the contest.

The first place design was converted into a decal and placed on the back window of all Kannapolis police vehicles.

Winners are: 1st place, Harper Belk; 2nd place, Tiana Blunt; 3rd place, Ayden Benitez; and Chief’s Choice: Stella Harbison.

