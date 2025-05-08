And the contest winners are… Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Staff reports

The Kannapolis Police Department has selected the winners of their police badge coloring contest. For the contest, elementary school children were asked to submit a creative design by coloring the Kannapolis Police Department’s uniform patch.

Members of the police department selected a first, second and third place winner, and Chief Terry Spry selected a “Chief’s Choice.” Each winner received gifts for participating in the contest.

The first place design was converted into a decal and placed on the back window of all Kannapolis police vehicles.

Winners are: 1st place, Harper Belk; 2nd place, Tiana Blunt; 3rd place, Ayden Benitez; and Chief’s Choice: Stella Harbison.