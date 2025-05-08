And the contest winners are…
Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 8, 2025
1 of 6
Captain Brent Rowland watches as Harper Belk places her first place design on the vehicle. – Submitted
Chief Choice winner Stella Harbison, center, is pictured with, from left, Deputy Chief Chris Hill, Police Chief Terry Spry, Captain Brent Rowland and Captain Chris Fisher. – Submitted
First place winner Harper Belk, center, is pictured with, from left, Chief Chris Hill, Police Chief Terry Spry, Captain Chris Fisher and Captain Brent Rowland. – Submitted
Second place winner, Tiana Blunt, center, is pictured with, from left, Deputy Chief Chris Hill, Police Chief Terry Spry, Captain Brent Rowland and Captain Chris Fisher. – Submitted
Third place winner Ayden Benitez, center, is pictured with, from left, Chief Chris Hill, Police Chief Terry Spry, Captain Chris Fisher and Captain Brent Rowland. – Submitted
Pictured are the winning designs from the coloring contest. — Submitted
Staff reports
The Kannapolis Police Department has selected the winners of their police badge coloring contest. For the contest, elementary school children were asked to submit a creative design by coloring the Kannapolis Police Department’s uniform patch.
Members of the police department selected a first, second and third place winner, and Chief Terry Spry selected a “Chief’s Choice.” Each winner received gifts for participating in the contest.
The first place design was converted into a decal and placed on the back window of all Kannapolis police vehicles.
Winners are: 1st place, Harper Belk; 2nd place, Tiana Blunt; 3rd place, Ayden Benitez; and Chief’s Choice: Stella Harbison.