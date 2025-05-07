WNBA: Kitley will be rookie with Las Vegas team Published 9:30 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Staff report

Elizabeth Kitley, the 6-foot-6 daughter of North Rowan graduate Ralph Kitley, had the greatest career in Virginia Tech women’s basketball history.

When she finished playing for the Hokies, she was the program’s all-time leader in points (2,709), rebounds (1,506), blocked shots, double-doubles and shooting percentage.

She was ACC Freshman of the Year and she was ACC Player of the Year three times.

But Kitley ended her college career on a down note, suffering a torn ACL in her final regular-season game in March 2024. She missed the ACC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

She was the 24th pick (the second round) by the Las Vegas Aces in the 2024 WNBA draft when she was still sidelined by the ACL injury. Her rookie contract was deferred to 2025. She signed a three-year contract in February.

Kitley is back on the court now. The WNBA has started playing preseason games, with opening night set for later this month.

How large a role the 23-year-old will have for the Aces remains to be seen.

Kitley led her Northwest Guilford team to 4A state titles as a sophomore and junior, but an ACL injury cost her most of her senior season.

Her 6-foot-10 father was one of the key players on North Rowan’s 1986 state championship team and played college ball for Wake Forest.