‘We were very fortunate’: Family and home protected from huge tree Published 12:07 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

“We were very fortunate.”

That’s what Karen Curry said when telling about the huge tree that fell in their Sherwood Street yard on Saturday evening during the rain storm.

Curry said it was close to 10:30 p.m. and she had helped her mother get to bed and she had gone to her room and heard some crackling sounds. Since they have some old trees, she thought it was probably some limbs that had fallen.

There was a thud, but it wasn’t loud, she said, and since the house was intact and it was raining very hard, she wasn’t going outside to check.

But when she saw it for the first time the next day, she couldn’t believe it, telling that if it had hit their house it would have taken both of their rooms.

“It’s that big.”

“We were real fortunate because there was another tree that kind of blocked it from hitting the house. I guess it just kind of bounced off it and ended up going straight down instead of into our home,” said Curry.

Uncertain how old the tree is, she did note it had been there since they moved into the house 36 years ago. It had been her paternal grandparents’ home, she said, as she tried to remember if the tree had been there when they would visit them.

“I would imagine as big as it is and as tall as it is, that it’s pretty mature,” she said.

There wasn’t much wind during the storm, she added, and there had obviously been some erosion there as she said the base of the tree was right at their creek. During very hard rains, it was “like a river going up through our front yard.”

Therefore she figures that through the years it has been deteriorating the roots and it gave way, and the area where it was ripped out of the ground is incredibly big. Curry agreed that it was a blessing no one was hurt and their home wasn’t hit since the other tree had blocked it and said that “after we prayed for God to give us a hedge of protection around us and our home and everything,” she said, “well, we have a tree of protection, not just a hedge.”