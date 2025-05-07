US Marshals give local neighborhood wake up call Published 12:05 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

At about 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, neighbors on Maple Ridge Circle in the Grace Ridge community were alarmed to hear shouting in front of a residence in the 500 block of the street.

One neighbor thought at first it might be a house alarm going off, but quickly realized she didn’t know the language and the voice was coming through a loudspeaker, and the shouting was shortly followed by a loud bang.

Though no neighbors were advised of any pending police action, a relatively large contingent of U.S. Marshals were on the scene to serve an outstanding warrant.

Neighbors were able to see at least seven unmarked vehicles blocking off a driveway with officials in gray jackets, many with sidearms visible, calling out repeatedly for someone inside one of the houses.

Neighbors, who asked not to be identified, said they were not overly concerned because the officials didn’t issue a shelter in place order and none of them ever drew their weapons, but they did “pound on that front door really hard,” said one. “They were calling for someone to come out, or for him to send his family out, but the front door never opened.”

Marshals also repeatedly said the man was not in trouble, and at one point asked him to come to the front window so they could see him to make sure he was okay, but there was no response.

Neither the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office nor Salisbury Police were given any advance notice of the action, but both Salisbury Chief PJ Smith and Chief Deputy Jason Owens said notification is not required.

“They would contact us if they needed assistance, for instance if a stand-off occurred, but otherwise they don’t have to notify us in advance,” said Owens.

Several neighbors noted that the particular residence has been a “problem house,” but a representative of the HOA said the owner has worked to get and remain in good standing with the HOA rules and regulations.

The owner did eventually contact an attorney who arrived on scene to speak to agents.

It is unclear at this time if agents were able to serve the warrant or speak with anyone in the house.