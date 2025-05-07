UPDATE: Motorcycle driver stable, passenger out of surgery following Wednesday crash Published 7:57 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

SALISBURY — Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in the 600 block of West Innes Street at Caldwell Street Wednesday evening.

As of noon Thursday, the male who was driving the motorcycle is listed in stable condition, according to Salisbury police, and the female passenger just came out of surgery so no additional updates were yet available.

Details are still not fully clear on the crash that happened just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, but police said two people were on the motorcycle and both suffered serious injuries. A separate car was also involved in the collision but that driver was not seriously injured, according to initial reports. The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

Two medical helicopters were requested and landing zone was been established at the practice field at the school.

As any additional information becomes available this story will be updated.