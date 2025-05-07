Middle school sports: West Rowan volleyball champs

Published 8:07 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

By Post Sports

 

SALISBURY — West Rowan Middle School’s volleyball team won the Tri-County Conference Tournament for the second year in a row.

The tournament was played at Southeast Middle School.

West defeated North Davie in the quarterfinals, Selma Burke in the semifinals, and Erwin in the championship game.

West Rowan Middle finished the season with a 16-0 record.

The team was coached by Regan Bell and Jacqueline Mulkey.

More Sports

College softball: Stewart batting .504 for Pfeiffer

College football: Wells enters transfer portal

WNBA: Kitley will be rookie with Las Vegas team

High school football: Klingler gets chance with Mountain Lions

Print Article

SportsPlus