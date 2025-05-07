Middle school sports: West Rowan volleyball champs Published 8:07 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

SALISBURY — West Rowan Middle School’s volleyball team won the Tri-County Conference Tournament for the second year in a row.

The tournament was played at Southeast Middle School.

West defeated North Davie in the quarterfinals, Selma Burke in the semifinals, and Erwin in the championship game.

West Rowan Middle finished the season with a 16-0 record.

The team was coached by Regan Bell and Jacqueline Mulkey.