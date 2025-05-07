Letter carriers help to Stamp Out Hunger through food drive Published 12:07 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

To help those facing food insecurity, the National Association of Letter Carriers will once again be conducting its Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 10.

According to the NALC website, the food drive began in 1993, making it 32 years old, during which time they have “collected 1.9 billion pounds of food for those in need.”

The Salisbury Post Office will be participating once again in the food drive with rural and city carriers collecting food donations left at mailboxes, which will then be distributed to the two local food banks, Rowan Helping Ministries and the Salvation Army.

The Rowan County United Way is assisting them in this project, said Audrey Eudy, philanthropy director with the United Way, by “connecting them with the local food banks and we assist with volunteers and marketing,” but said that it is the NALC’s food drive.

“We are so grateful to the letter carriers and everyone in the community who contributes to it,” said Leslie Cabagnot, grant writer and communications, with Rowan Helping Ministries.

“The Salvation Army loves coming on board and partnering with the Post Office, United Way of Rowan County and Rowan Helping Ministries each year,” said Captain Teresa Bush, corps officer with the Salvation Army in Salisbury. “The food that is gathered really helps benefit our food pantry once a year. Having this opportunity gives us a better chance at giving back to the community to those in need.”

Bush said that at The Salvation Army, they “give food out every day by appointment, and just being able to see the reaction and smiles of gratitude on the client’s face is a true blessing. We can’t do what we do without the community of Rowan County.”

Post cards have been mailed out to remind residents of the upcoming annual event, encouraging people to fill up a bag or box with nonperishable foods and leave it at their mailbox and their postal carrier would get it and bring it back to the post office, said Eudy, “where we have volunteers who are set up and ready to sort goods and weigh goods so that we can send them to our two main food banks that we have in Rowan County.”

The donated food items are sorted and divided between the two food banks, said Eudy as she noted they try to do this evenly so that neither location ends up with “all the green beans and no corn or rice,” she said for example.

On Saturday, volunteers will be on hand to help with event.

“All together it’s somewhere around 20-24 volunteers that come in and help us do the heavy lifting, rolling the bins around and sorting all the things,” said Eudy.

Some of the volunteers are people from the community who have called the United Way asking about volunteer opportunities they can take part in; however, “the biggest part of it come from Rowan Helping Ministries and Salvation Army who get volunteers lined up,” she said, adding that it is usually those who benefit from the food pantries who come and help.

If others are interested in coming to lend a hand that day, Eudy said, they can still volunteer by coming to the United Way office or calling them at 704-633-1802 or just showing up at the post office at the loading dock behind the building between noon and 6 p.m.

Two post office rules that she pointed out, however, are volunteers must be 16 or older and all wear close-toed shoes.

Once the sorting is completed, the food is placed on the trucks, as she noted that Rowan Helping Ministries and Salvation Army would both be there with trucks, which are weighed before and after they are loaded so she can report how much food was raised.

“It’s usually over 10,000 pounds of food,” she said, and added that she would love to see it get to 15,000 because of the need that is out there.

“People may not know that we are actually facing the greatest demand for food pantry services that we have ever seen in our 38-year history,” said Cabagnot. “We have more individuals, more families coming to us for food currently than we have ever seen. So this food drive really comes at a critical time.”

While the collection day is Saturday, Eudy said that some donations have already come into the post office because people know they will be gone this weekend.

Therefore, if people know they will be gone, she said that the items can be brought to the Rowan County United Way, 131 W. Innes St. or taken to the Salisbury Post Office, 605 E. Innes St., and they would be accepted early.

And donations do continue to come in afterwards and she will have to make several trips to the food banks afterwards to deliver them, but Saturday is the day they really focus on.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is held each year in May, and Eudy said they hold it during this month “because of so many kids that are going to be at home during the summer months, not in the feeding programs and the food banks really need to beef up so that they have lots of food for their food banks for the summer so that our families who are in need have what they need in their kitchen.”

Cabagnot said that there is a “spike in demand for our pantry services in the summer.”

She pointed out that there are several groups who mostly face food insecurity and these include families with children, the elderly and those disabled, and said “it’s a very, very important time right now.”

In a release about the upcoming food drive, a list of most-wanted and items not to give were shared. These include:

Most wanted items are canned meats such as tuna, chicken and salmon; canned and boxed meals such as soup, chili, stew and macaroni and cheese; canned or dried beans and peas; pasta, rice and cereal; canned fruits; 100 percent fruit juice, either canned, plastic or boxed; canned vegetables; and boxed cooking mixes such as pancakes and breads.

Things that were listed not to give are rusty or unlabeled cans, glass containers, perishable items, homemade items, expired items, noncommercial canned or packed items, alcoholic beverages or mixes or soda and no open or used goods.

No matter the size of the donation, all helps as Eudy said that “if everybody gives a couple cans or a few boxes” and if people see their favorite canned beans on sale, to maybe pick up a couple extra to put out at the mailbox.

“Every can, every box, every item that we get really makes such a difference for our neighbors here in Rowan County who are struggling to put food on the table,” said Cabagnot.