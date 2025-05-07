Kannapolis Police seek public’s help to identify persons of interest in January homicide Published 7:03 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Police Department released a video of persons of interest connected to a January homicide in the hopes that someone will recognize the vehicle, the men or their voices.

The homicide happened at approximately 6 p.m. on Jan. 6. Kannapolis Police officers were dispatched to a parking lot on Pine Hill Lane where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Khari Keem Wilkes, 28, of 105 Pine Hill Lane, died from his injuries later that evening.

Police are looking for two males who fled the scene on foot. The video shows a vehicle entering a parking space and two people leaving the vehicle. A third person is driving the vehicle. After they commit the homicide, they return to the parking lot and find the vehicle and the third person has left the original parking spot.

The persons of interest appear to be male and driving a four door Honda.

If you have any information related to this investigation, please contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. Or, to remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $1,500, please contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME or online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=421