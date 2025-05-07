Junior college baseball: Palmer having amazing season for Surry Published 12:21 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Staff report

DOBSON — Surry Community College Elijah Palmer (West Rowan) has batted .453 this season and has been the leading hitter in Region 10.

He’s helped Surry (33-12) head into the conference tournament with a winning streak.

In 45 games, the sophomore has scored 44 runs and knocked in 54. He’s hit only one homer, but he has 21 doubles and four triples. He has walked more often (22) than he’s struck out (19).

Palmer has signed with St. Bonaventure.

Sophomore second baseman Luke Graham (West Rowan) has enjoyed his second banner season for Surry. He’s batting .368 with 47 runs scored and 30 RBIs. Graham has only homered once, but he has 14 doubles and five triples. He’s walked 22 times, while striking out only 11 times.

Sophomore Zach McNeely (West Rowan), a third baseman/outfielder, has batted ,355 with three homers, three triples, eight doubles, 26 RBIs and 42 runs scored.

Freshman infielder Brett Morris (South Rowan) has played in 31 games and is batting .279 with three homers and 24 RBIs.

Freshman outfielder Jaden Johnson (A.L. Brown) is batting .303 with 21 RBIs in 34 games.

Redshirt freshman outfielder Emory Taylor (Carson) has batted .262 with 11 runs scored in 19 games.

Aaron Jones (South Rowan), a pitcher/shortstop, doesn’t have a lot of at-bats but has played in 25 games. He’s 2-1 on the mound.

Will Bradshaw (Carson) has played in seven games for the Knights.

Mikey Beasley (Carson) is 1-2 on the mound in nine appearances. Nathan Green (West Rowan) and Nolan Tovornik (Carson) have gotten some innings and both have 1-1 records.

Zach Helms (NW Cabarrus) has been one of the main pitchers and is 6-1 with 67 strikeouts.

The conference tournament is this weekend in Martinsville, Va.