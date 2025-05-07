High school softball roundup: Mustangs, Falcons, Raiders win first-round games Published 1:44 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

From staff reports

Tuesday playoff games …

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan got dominant pitching from Camryn Perkins (five innings) and Madi Tigert (one inning) and pounded Freedom 12-0 in six innings in a 3A first-round playoff game.

It was the 100th win as a head softball coach in Rowan County for Todd McNeely.

East pitchers had 11 strikeouts and allowed two hits and one walk against the 29th-seeded Patriots (10-17).

Fourth-seeded East (22-3) scored four runs in the first inning to take control. The Mustangs pushed the lead to 8-0 after five innings and walked it off in the sixth.

Kori Miller and Lily Kluttz hit home runs.

Kori Miller had three hits. Eleni Miller, Chloe Shank and Kluttz had two hits.

Next for the Mustangs on Friday is a challenging game against 13th-seeded Kings Mountain (15-3). Kings Mountain was a conference co-champ but Crest got the No. 1 seed from that league.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — EA Nance went 4-for-4 with three RBIs to lead West Rowan to a 12-0, five-inning blowout of Central Davidson in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.

Raney Phelps had a triple and scored three runs as the 10th-seeded Falcons (21-4) buried the 23rd-seeded Spartans (9-14).

West scored three runs in the first inning. West put the game away with a seven-run outburst in the fourth.

Nance, Reese Poole, Taylor Keller, Riley Haggas and Ava Baxter had doubles.

Keller knocked in three runs, while Haggas drove in two.

Arabelle Shulenburger had two hits and did the pitching. She struck out four, walked none and allowed three hits.

West goes on the road Friday to seventh-seeded Piedmont (20-5).

•••

GREENSBORO — Leisha Carter drove in four runs as South Rowan won 7-2 at Southern Guilford in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.

Carter’s three hits for the 17th-seeded Raiders included a double and a triple.

Cressley Patterson had three hits and scored twice. Danica Krieg and Avery Fisher also scored two runs each.

Remi Hagerty pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and one walk. The freshman lefty struck out seven.

South (15-7) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Hagerty shut out 16th-seeded Southern Guilford (13-5) until the bottom of the sixth, and the Raiders took a 3-2 lead to the seventh.

South broke it open with four runs in the top of the seventh.

South plays at top-seeded Enka (21-1) on Friday. Enka crushed West Charlotte 17-0 in the first round.

•••

CORNELIUS —A.L. Brown lost 7-5 at Hough in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

Seventh-seeded Hough scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 5-2 lead. The Wonders, seeded 26th, got back as close as 5-4 but never caught up, and the Huskies (21-3) held off a rally in the seventh.

Marynda Blackwelder had a homer and a double for the Wonders (9-10-1). Madyson Baker had two hits, with a double, and Madeline Cook had two hits. Myla McNeely had a triple.