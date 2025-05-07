High school baseball roundup: Cougars, Mustangs, Falcons advance Published 2:54 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

From staff reports

Tuesday playoff games …

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan finished at the top of the 3A West RPI rankings, but is the 11th seed in the bracket, which indicates it’s an RPI-based playoff system that isn’t functioning perfectly.

The Falcons (24-4) know they won’t have any easy ones, and they were in hot water right away against 22nd-seeded Ledford (15-9) in the first round. West survived an early three-run deficit and a late comeback by the Panthers and took a draining 9-7 victory.

West owned the middle portion of the game and scored all of its runs in the third and fourth innings.

Cole Blevins smashed a grand slam for West, but it still was a fight down to the last pitch.

Ledford’s Lucas Riley greeted West starting pitcher Maddox Moore with a home run, as the Panthers announced their presence in Mount Ulla with authority. Nick Soles’ two-out, two-run double in the second gave the visitors a 3-0 lead.

West’s non-stop lineup started mashing in the bottom of the third. Consecutive hits by Gaige Scruggs, Moore, Blevins and Brody Pope led to a big inning. Brant Graham’s sac fly gave the Falcons a 4-3 lead.

Blevins’ grand slam — a no-doubter that headed toward Jupiter — made it 8-3 in the fourth. Graham’s RBI single made it 9-3, and it certainly appeared to be over, but it wasn’t.

Ledford got Moore off the mound in the sixth, did some damage against reliever Carter Durant, and got back within 9-7 before Durant could get the third out.

West coach Seth Graham called on his nephew, Eli Graham, to get the three outs in the seventh. It didn’t start out well, two on and no outs after a walk and a hit. But Eli got the job done, earned a big-time save, and the Falcons advanced.

Moore’s pitching stats for the season took some lumps, but he battled for his ninth win.

Scruggs, a junior college signee, who bats in the 9 hole for the Falcons, went 2-for-3 with two runs. Moore also had a 3-2-2-0 boxscore line. Blevins scored two in addition to knocking in four. Brant Graham had two RBIs. Pope had two hits and two RBIs.

West hits the road now and will head to Asheville on Friday to play at sixth-seeded AC Reynolds (15-9).

The Rockets finished third in their split 3A/4A league, but they were the best 3A, so they were seeded as conference champs.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — Seeded 32nd in the 3A West bracket, Dudley tried hard to shock the world.

The Panthers led top-seeded East Rowan 1-0 after three innings at Staton Field, but when the Mustangs resorted to small ball, Dudley began to unravel defensively.

East fans had started to worry when the Mustangs (23-5) finally broke through for two runs in the fourth, with the key playing being a throwing error on a Zeke Stewart bunt.

Then East scored seven times in the fifth and wound up winning big, 11-1, in six innings.

Stewart had a two-run single in the seventh and totaled three RBIs. Mason Phelps had two hits, including a double, and drove in two. Braylen Ketchie had a two-run single in the seventh.

On the mound, Brady Ailshie pitched four innings with eight strikeouts for his fifth win.

Harrison Ailshie relieved his younger brother for the top of the fifth, when it was still a pressure-packed 2-1 game. He was credited with a save. He struck out six Panthers (14-12) in two innings.

Next for the Mustangs is 17th-seeded neighbor Carson on Friday.

•••

BELMONT — Carson had an exciting 4-3 win at South Point in a 3A first-round game.

It was all Cougars (15-9) for a while. With a two-run fourth inning and single runs in the first and fifth, 17th-seeded Carson built a 4-0 lead behind ace pitcher Kendal Sifford, who was in command of the game through the first five innings.

Sixteenth-seeded South Point started to make noise in the sixth. That’s when the Red Raiders scored all three of their runs. Maverick Walters relieved in the sixth. He had an eventful inning, hitting a batter and walking two, but he struck out the side and maintained a 4-3 lead.

Carson Kirk put away the Red Raiders (13-9) in the seventh with three straight strikeouts for the save. Sifford was credited with his ninth win.

Cameron Williamson and TJ Harris supplied most of Carson’s offense.

Williamson had two hits and scored two runs. Harris had two hits, scored one and knocked one in. Jayden Goff had an RBI.

Top-seeded East Rowan is next for the Cougars on Friday at Staton Field.

•••

BOILING SPRINGS — South Rowan ended the season with a 4-1 loss at Crest in a 3A first-round game.

Second-seeded Crest (21-4) jumped on the Raiders early.

Zack Rayfield had a two-run double in the first inning, while Jackson Swanson homered in the second against Marshal Faw, who took the loss on the mound.

Seeded 31st in the 3A West bracket, South (12-13) didn’t score until the fifth inning against Crest pitcher Wyatt McSwain. Faw singled to score Conner Coy.

Coy’s double was South’s only extra-base knock.

South pitcher Colton Helms had a strong relief outing. Entering the game in the third inning, he struck out eight and gave South a chance to come back.