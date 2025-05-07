College football: Wells enters transfer portal Published 9:55 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — JyMikaah Wells announced that he’s entered the transfer portal.

Wells is a Livingstone College running back. He played in eight games for the Blue Bears as a sophomore with 57 carries for 193 net yards and three touchdowns. He also caught a TD pass.

The 5-foot-10 Wells put together a storied high school career at Salisbury, setting program records for career rushing yards (5,465) and touchdowns (84). He was part of Salisbury’s state championship team in the spring of 2021. He was Rowan County Offensive Player of the Year as a senior in the fall of 2022.