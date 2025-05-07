Blotter for May 7 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

In Salisbury Police reports

• Credit card fraud reportedly occurred on Klumac Road between 8:15 p.m. on April 1 and 10:27 a.m. on May 5. The total estimated loss was $11.

• Kevin Antonio Smith was charged with assault by strangulation on May 5.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Reports of cocaine possession were taking on Graceland Place at 9 a.m. on May 4.

• Thomas Tyrell Lindsay, 23, was charged with accessing computers to defraud, larceny and breaking and entering on May 4.

• Megan Marie Mullins, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution on May 4.

• Giobani Salazar Alba, 22, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance on May 4.

• Emerson Dulan Nance, 77, was charged with communicating threats on May 4.

• Freddy Wayne Basinger, 47, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer on May 4.