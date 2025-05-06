Salisbury Police Department hires new deputy chief Published 1:07 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

SALISBURY —A new deputy police chief will join the Salisbury Police Department this month following the retirement of former Deputy Chief Brian Stallings.

Tuesday morning, the department announced the hiring of Audria Bridges to fill the role of deputy chief. With a distinguished 28-year career in law enforcement, she brings a wealth of experience, a servant leadership mindset, and a deep commitment to community-centered policing according to a press release sent out May 6.

Bridges was selected following an extensive hiring process that included internal and external candidates.

“Her appointment reflects the department’s commitment to identifying the strongest and most forward-thinking leaders to serve the Salisbury community,” said Police Chief Patrick “PJ” Smith.

Bridges began her law enforcement journey as a patrol officer with the Concord Police Department. According to officials there, she developed a reputation as a visionary leader, mentor and changemaker. She has also served in leadership roles at the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), most recently as assistant director of professional standards.

Throughout her career, she has developed policies, led statewide strategic initiatives, created impactful community outreach programs and built strong relationships with youth and faith-based organizations. At the SBI, she oversaw high-profile investigations, spearheaded training reforms and helped launch major initiatives such as the state’s Center to Reduce Law Enforcement Use of Force.

“Audria Bridges brings not only the professional qualifications but also the heart for service that embodies the values of the Salisbury Police Department,” Smith said. “Her leadership style, strategic vision and ability to connect with the community make her the right person to help move our department forward.”

In addition to her professional experience, Bridges holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and political science from North Carolina State University and an MBA in public safety management from Pfeiffer University. She has also completed elite leadership training programs including the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.

She is recognized across North Carolina as a subject-matter expert in ethics, bias-based policing, use of force policy and public trust. She has worked closely with chiefs, sheriffs and district attorneys across the state and remains a passionate advocate for reform and collaboration in public safety.

Bridges officially assumes her new role this month.

Stallings has served the Salisbury Police Department since 1996 when he started as a patrol officer. According to the city, over the course of his tenure he has also served as a victim’s advocate, an investigator, police sergeant overseeing general investigations and as a lieutenant directing the criminal investigations division.

Stallings double-majored in criminal justice and sociology at Pfeiffer University. He also holds a MBA from the same institution. In addition to his educational accomplishments, he has an Advanced Law Enforcement Certification from the North Carolina Justice Training and Standards Commission, and was previously named the SPD’s “Veteran Officer of the Year.”