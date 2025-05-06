NCDP Hispanic Caucus head Maldonado announces City Council candidacy Published 12:07 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

SALISBURY — Adrian Maldonado, the chairperson of the North Carolina Democratic Party Hispanic Caucus, announced his candidacy for the Salisbury City Council to a group at Mean Mug on Saturday.

“Salisbury isn’t just a city for me, it’s home. I’ve been rooted in this community all my life. I’ve walked its streets, attended its schools and built relationships with the people who have made this city what it is. But more importantly, I’ve seen what Salisbury can become,” said Maldonado.

He said he was galvanized to enter politics when he was a student at the Rowan-Cabarrus Early College, where he advocated for updated facilities along with a group of fellow students. Their advocacy was cited by RCCC President Carol Spalding as a large reason that the college was able to receive $45 million in bond funding through a voter referendum, some of which was put towards building new facilities for the early college.

“It was two previously-condemned double-wide trailers. And, although it was on RCCC campus, that was a real issue for us, floors caved in, ceilings leaked, mold. Although time has passed, that’s kind of what threw me and a lot of my friends into the advocacy realm and I’m appreciative of the experience. Since then, I’ve been able to work with the Democratic party and other organizations, and not only did I learn the impact that elected officials have on your everyday life, but also the power of grassroots advocacy,” said Maldonado.

After graduating from the early college, Maldonado went on to study political science at UNC Charlotte before returning to his hometown. Now, the 22-year-old is running for the city council with his platform being economic development, affordable housing and sustainable infrastructure.

For economic development, Maldonado said that there were three specific issues that he was focused on, expanding access to affordable and quality child care, fair taxation and “opening doors to capital for our small business owners.”

“If we want people to live and work here in this city, then we cannot talk about a thriving Salisbury without addressing affordable housing and investing in sustainable infrastructure. Those are critical in ensuring that every family, no matter the zip code, has a chance to succeed,” said Maldonado.

Maldonado’s announcement on Saturday was preceded by multiple guest speakers, including Rowan County Democratic Party Chair Geoffrey Hoy, Carrboro Town Council Member Eliazar Posado-Orozco and NCDP Third Vice-Chair and Maldonado’s close friend Elijah King.

“This past year, he has been fighting for small and local businesses. Why? Because he cares. He has spent time hearing their stories, hearing their struggles, hearing what it’s like for them to struggle to take place in communities like Salisbury and he wants to make it easier. He wants to make it easier to live in a place like Salisbury. He wants to make it easier to have a place on Main Street, because that’s who he is,” said King.

The election for Salisbury City Council will be in November, with all four seats being up for reelection. Voters recently approved a referendum to create four-year, staggered terms for elected city council members, meaning that the top two vote-getters will receive four-year terms while the remaining two will receive two-year terms this year.