Minor League Baseball: Hightower debuts Published 7:26 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

From staff reports

Cobb Hightower (East Rowan) has been cleared to play after starting the season on the shelf with a hamstring injury sustained at the end of Spring Training.

As expected, Hightower has been assigned to the Lake Elsinore Storm in the California League. That’s Class A, the equivalent of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

He has played in two games so far. He was 1-for-8. The hit was a well-struck single through the right side. He’s walked twice and scored two runs. He’s batting second and playing shortstop for a team that has most of San Diego’s top picks from last summer’s draft. Hightower was the third-round pick.

•••

Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury) hasn’t been bad this year, but expectations for him as Baltimore’s first-round pick in the 2024 draft are through the roof, and he making adjustments and working to meet those lofty expectations.

Honeycutt, an All-America at UNC, has played 24 games in the outfield for the Aberdeen IronBirds in advanced Class A. He’s been to the plate 104 times with 16 walks and 19 hits. The hits include one homer, two triples and two doubles. He’s scored 14 runs, but he has only six RBIs. He’s batted all over the lineup, but seems to be more successful when he’s batting first or second.

His batting average is .226, but that high walk rate gives him a more than respectable on-base percentage of .356.

Honeycutt’s speed is showing up in several ways. Speed doesn’t slump. He’s 10-for-11 on steals, he’s covering a lot of ground in the outfield, and he has yet to ground into a double play.

His strikeout total — 32 so far — continue to be the biggest concern.

•••

Owen White (Carson) has been doing OK in the starting rotation for the Triple A Charlotte Knights.

The numbers don’t look awesome. He’s 0-2 with a 4.07 ERA and too many walks (14 in 24.1 innings), but he’s actually pitched pretty well. Four of his five starts have been good enough that they gave the Knights a chance to win.

•••

The Cannon Ballers no longer have top prospect Braden Montgomery, as he moved up the ladder to Winston-Salem recently.

Kannapolis is 16-11 and and in second place, two games out of first, in the South Division of the Carolina League.