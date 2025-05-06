Mid-week Church Street Market returns Wednesday Published 12:02 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The Church Street Market is returning for a second year and will kick off on Wednesday.

The market, which is hosted by First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Church St., Salisbury began in the summer of 2024 as a mid-week market and will continue on that schedule again this year. It will be held every Wednesday at the church from 4-6 p.m. through July.

In an email, it was noted that in addition to fresh produce and local vendors, there will be a special weekly themed event taking place throughout the month.

This first market of the 2025 season will kick off with free lemonade and local shopping

May 14 will be Teacher Appreciation Day and will offer $5 off for teachers plus a visit from the South Main Book Company’s Book Truck.

Market attendees on May 21 can enjoy Strawberry Day, the email noted, and are encouraged “to come taste the season with strawberry salsa samples and other fresh berry finds.”

On May 28, visitors to Church Street Market can not only shop, but they can learn about a nonprofit during this spotlight on Camp Discovery, providing the chance to learn about and support the work of this camp.