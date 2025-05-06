Local family farms receive grants to take the next step Published 12:10 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

SALISBURY — Three local, family-owned farms have plans to expand after receiving the “Next Step” grant from Bread Riot, a local nonprofit aimed at supporting small farms and providing access to locally-grown foods.

The grants, which totaled $10,000, were awarded to local farms Cable Family Farms, Evans Family Farm and Correll Farms.

Caden Cable said that their family farm is a relatively new one, having been started approximately a year and a half ago and still working to turn the venture into their full-time business. Their farm includes a no-till garden, which Cable said allows them to grow their vegetables more organically, without using pesticides or synthetic fertilizers. Their farm also includes all pasture-raised chickens, he said.

“We’re very thankful for this, and this is hopefully going to allow us to become full-time here in the near future. That’s the goal for us, is to be farming full-time. And, it’s going to help us be more efficient in our processes, waste less food. This is going to help us grow and feed our community more nutrient-dense and healthy food,” said Cable.

Bread Riot board member Brian Pfaff said that they were very excited to “get in early” and help support the young Cable and his family, especially after Cable helped save the day when Bread Riot was struggling to find eggs for their annual Winter Harvest program.

Jessica Evans said that they applied for the grant with a goal of purchasing an enclosed trailer to use as a “mobile market booth.” The Evans Family Farm is a pasture-based livestock farm that raises cattle, chickens, pigs and more and sells the meat at farmers markets throughout the area and other events, said Evans.

The trailer would allow the farm to save approximately 180 hours of labor a year, said Evans, in packing and unpacking at the various events they attend throughout the year. Another benefit Evans pointed to was that they could have more of their staff work events, as not all of them were able to lift the meat packaging and move it. By allowing more staff to work the events, Evans said that the farm was going to be able to “pop up at more events locally.”

David Correll said that their farm grows a large variety of produce, selling it at various farmers markets throughout the area and to restaurants and food trucks. Correll Farms also sells their produce through their home delivery program.

Correll said that most of their vegetables are grown on plastic mulch. Correll Farms plans to purchase a machine that would roll up that plastic mulch at the end of the season.

“We’re going to reduce the volume of stuff that’s going to the landfill and also save a lot of time with labor, rolling everything up. Also, part of the grant is to purchase some biodegradable mulch so that we can see how that works in our farm to even help reduce the labor cost even more,” said Correll.