Livingstone pres makes urgent personal appeal for new kidney Published 12:08 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Livingstone College News Service

SALISBURY — During the college’s 143rd commencement ceremony on Saturday, Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis made an urgent plea to the graduates, families, trustees and community members to help him find a kidney transplant donor as he struggles with end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Davis revealed that he was diagnosed with stage three renal disease soon after being appointed president of Salisbury’s only HBCU in 2022. The disease progressed to stage five and his prognosis might only improve if he can receive a new kidney.

“I’ve been fighting this disease that’s been holding me hostage for the last year and a half,” Davis shared with the audience. “After a long workday, I go home and hop on a dialysis machine for nine-and-a-half hours. But we’re still going, and I’m bringing the machine wherever I go.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 800,000 people in the United States are living with ESRD, with 68 percent on dialysis and 32 percent with a kidney transplant. Males are 1.6 times more likely to develop ESRD than females, and Black people are more than four times more likely to develop ESRD.

Black people make up about 14 percent of the total population but account for 30 percent of the total number of people with ESRD in the U.S.

Davis is one of nearly 90,000 people in the United States waiting for a kidney transplant. End-stage renal disease occurs when chronic kidney disease progresses to a point where the kidneys can no longer function effectively. This stage is characterized by the loss of 85 percent to 90 percent of kidney function, leading to the accumulation of waste products in the body.

One of the leading causes of death in the United States is chronic kidney disease, which affects almost 15 percent of adults and can lead to kidney failure. At least 11 people die every day waiting for a kidney. Dialysis is a lifesaving treatment for kidney failure but requires the patient to be hooked to a dialysis machine for hours at a time, often for several days each week. Davis receives dialysis each day of the week for a minimum of nine hours.

Davis has the rare O positive blood type, and solicited support from the audience to help him find a donor match through the “Bee My Match” campaign. Anyone interested in learning more about being tested for potential kidney donation can complete the campaign form found in the online version of this story.

During the commencement ceremony, Livingstone awarded 60 bachelor’s and six master’s degrees. The Rev. Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, delivered the keynote address.

The college also conferred three honorary doctorate degrees: one to Haynes, one to the Rev. Julian Charles Pridgen, pastor of Saint Mark AME Zion Church in Durham; and one to the Rev. Dr. Steven W. Pogue, who leads Greater Centennial A.M.E. Zion Church in Mount Vernon, New York.

Social justice activist, minister and educator, Haynes acknowledged that not only did the members of the Class of 2025 start their academic journeys near the start of a global pandemic, but they are finding themselves finishing their college degrees during a time of political uneasiness in the country. Haynes encouraged the students to, nevertheless, pursue their goals with conviction, stand firm for justice, and make important contributions to their communities. His asked them to be resilient in the face of adversity and see leadership as a call to service.

“This class is to be saluted because a class that could begin in a pandemic and then come out on top…there’s nothing in front of you that can get in the way of you becoming the you that God wants you to be,” Haynes said.

Haynes — whose messages often quote lyrics from popular songs to inspire the audience — crafted Saturday’s address with clever references to songs by rappers M.C. Lyte, Kendrick Lamar and the late Notorious B.I.G.

“We have it in our DNA to go from negative to positive,” he said, citing the triumphs of Black civil rights and religious leaders including Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Ida B. Wells, and Frederick Douglass as examples of tenacity and transformation.

Haynes also encouraged the students to carry forward the lessons and values they received during their matriculation at Livingstone College.

“Take the stone with you,” Haynes said, “Take the values of this college with you. Take what was poured into you and pour it into the world.”

“We gon’ be alright because it’s in our DNA. We gon’ be alright because we know how to go from negative to positive. And in the words of Biggie: ‘And if you don’t know, now you know.’”