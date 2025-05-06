Incidents and felony arrests — May 6 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• A burglary on Cedar Street was reported at 11 a.m. May 2. Total estimated loss was $20.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Cedar Springs Road reportedly occurred about 9:09 p.m. May 2.

• Property damage on Standish Street reportedly occurred between 6 and 11:50 p.m. May 2.

• A larceny of automobile accessories on Heilig Avenue reportedly occurred about 5:50 p.m. May 3. Total estimated loss was $3,000.

• An assault with a dangerous weapon other than a gun on Camp Road reportedly occurred about 9:11 p.m. May 3.

• A burglary on South Main Street reportedly occurred about 9:30 p.m. May 3.

• A theft of a motor vehicle from Wellington Hills Circle reportedly occurred between 1:30 p.m. May 3 and 8:30 a.m. May 4.

• A fraud on South Main Street reportedly occurred between 8 a.m. May 3 and 9:58 p.m. May 4. Total estimated loss was $1,400.

• Makayla Tapanga Young, 23, was charged May 2 with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An assault and property damage from vandalism on Conestoga Trail reportedly occurred at 3:33 p.m. May 1.

• Larceny from a motor vehicle on Frontier Circle, China Grove, reportedly occurred between 3 and 7 a.m. April 25. The theft was reported May 1.

• A burglary on Liberty Road, Gold Hill reportedly occurred between midnight April 30 and 9:15 p.m. May 1.

• A larceny of a firearm from a building on Cool Springs Road, Woodleaf, reportedly occurred between 11 a.m. April 28 and 8 p.m. May 1.

• A larceny on West N.C. Hwy. 152, Mooresville was reported at 8:37 a.m. May 2.

• A report of fraud on Hildebrand Road reportedly occurred about 9:50 a.m. May 2.

• A simple assault on a police officer on Rainey road was reported at 9:05 p.m. May 3.

• Wellington Ryan Barnhardt, 43, was charged May 1 with first degree burglary, assault by pointing a gun and injury to real property.

• Kenneth Lee Bacon Jr., 41, was charged May 1 with felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle felony, covering or disguising registration plate, following too closely and misdemeanor warrant for another agency.

• Andrew Emanuel Purvis, 33, was charged May 1 with felony conspiracy and obtaining property by false pretenses.

• Billy Joe Cline, 60, was charged May 1 with sex offense parental role, indecent liberties with children, and first degree sexual offense with a victim under 13.

• Bruce Alan Sellers, 58, was charged with failure to report online identifiers and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

• Amy Lynne Beers, 54, was charged May 2 with possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jake Thomas Ellenburg, 34, was charged May 2 with possession of schedule II controlled substance.

• Keith Steven Varnadore, 41, was charged May 3 with possession of methamphetamine.