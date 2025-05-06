Honoring the sacrifices of our service members through awareness this Military Month Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

By Cristina Johnson

In April 1999, Congress named the month of May to be the National Military Appreciation Month, creating a unique opportunity for communities nationwide to show their commendation to our more than 1.3 million active-duty military men, women, their families, and approximately 15.8 million veterans of the U.S. Navy, Army, Marines, Air Force, Space Force, National Guard and Coast Guard.

It’s also a special occasion to appreciate the contributions of military spouses and families during the Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 9, along with other notable observance days, including Loyalty Day on May 1; Memorial Day on May 26 to remember those who lost their lives while serving their country; VE Day on May 8, remembering the end of World War II in Europe, and Armed Forces Day on the third Saturday of May paying tribute to the military personnel currently serving.

May is also the perfect time for raising much-needed awareness of the military community’s challenges. Toxic exposure and related disabilities affect thousands of active members and veterans, and the associated health risks are among the most severe dangers these courageous men and women have to face. Military personnel and their families living in military facilities were exposed to several contaminants, such as air pollutants (burn pits, sand, dust), toxic chemicals (Agent Orange, industrial solvents like PFAS), radiation, and occupational hazards, including asbestos.

Many of these toxic materials are silent and unknown hazards lurking in air, soil, landfills, groundwater and drinking water in military bases nationwide. Asbestos, for example, is one of the most dangerous substances to veterans, especially those who served during WWII, the Korean and Vietnam wars. Exposure to asbestos, a heat-resistant, durable and cost-effective mineral, was common in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, especially in the Navy, which relied on large amounts of asbestos until the 1980s. Even if EPA regulated asbestos use, its microscopic particles still damage the health of service members, causing malignant asbestos-linked conditions such as mesothelioma, a cancer exclusively linked to asbestos exposure. This disease affects veterans in a disproportionate manner: about 30 percent of all mesothelioma patients in America are veterans.

North Carolina’s and Salisbury’s veteran and active-duty military population is also affected by service-connected toxic exposure. Statistics show that, in 2022, around 30 percent of the state’s veterans had a disability. They were and continue to be exposed to chemical pollutants on Tennessee’s military bases, some of which have appeared on the list of superfund sites. Moreover, family members of veterans and active military members are also in danger due to indirect exposure, while the health of those living on military bases is undoubtedly at risk. North Carolina’s Camp Lejeune is the poster child of contamination on military bases.

In 2022, the Senate passed the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (PACT Act) to acknowledge toxic exposure as a significant occupational hazard in the U.S. Armed Forces. The PACT Act expanded VA health care and benefits for veterans, adding 20+ more toxic chemicals and related illnesses to the list of presumptive conditions. The new law brought significant change for those exposed to harmful substances by making the application process for disability benefits and health care services more straightforward. However, despite evidence linking contaminants like volatile organic compounds to severe health conditions, the Act leaves behind veterans suffering from exposures not yet included.

Additionally, the VA faces challenges and bureaucratic shortcomings in handling the many compensation claims, leading to significant delays. These shortcomings have a powerful impact on the thousands of veterans who live with aggressive or uncurable conditions: for them, appropriate care and compensation are the only options for spending their last years in dignity. The National Military Appreciation Month could and should be a platform for raising awareness and dialogue about the experiences and challenges of military members, veterans, and their families with toxic exposure.

Cristina Johnson is a Navy veteran advocate for Asbestos Ships Organization, a nonprofit whose primary mission is to raise awareness and educate veterans about the dangers of asbestos exposure on Navy ships and assist them in navigating the VA claims process.