High school softball: East, West open playoffs at home tonight Published 12:36 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — The seeding for softball in the 3A West bracket was far less complex than the baseball.

The top four in the 3A West RPI rankings — Enka, Rockingham County, Oak Grove and East Rowan — are also the top four seeds in the playoff bracket.

As the No. 4 seed, the Mustangs (21-3), champs of the South Piedmont Conference, will host No. 29 seed Freedom on Tuesday night. Freedom (10-16) finished fifth in its conference.

SPC tourney champ West Rowan (20-4) finished fifth in the 3A West RPI rankings, but is the No. 10 seed in the playoff bracket. The tournament championship didn’t change West’s status as a conference runner-up, so the Falcons couldn’t be seeded ahead of any conference champions.

The Falcons did gain some momentum from the tournament win heading into Tuesday night’s home game against No. 23 Central Davidson (9-13). Central finished fourth in its conference.

South Rowan (14-7) was 15th in the final 3A West RPI rankings, but is 17th in the 3A West bracket. That means a first-round road game at No. 16 Southern Guilford (13-4). Southern Guilford was a conference runner-up.

A.L. Brown (9-9-1) is seeded 26th in the 4A West bracket and will play at No. 7 Hough (20-3) on Tuesday.

Hough was 13th in the 4A West RPI rankings but moved up to No. 7 as a conference champion.

Second-round games are Friday.