High school girls soccer: Hornets crush T-ville Published 11:37 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s girls soccer team routed Thomasville 8-0 on Tuesday to close the regular season.

Addie Griffith had a hat trick for the Hornets (15-3-1. 9-3). Gabbi Fatovic scored two goals, while Stephany Quintero, Jamilet Figueroa and Danna Nunez Sanchez had one each.

Fatovic racked up three assists. Quintero and Maddie Crabb had one each.

Taylor Brown had the shutout in goal

Salisbury got excellent play from Glenda Nava, Kassidy Cartus, Emma Ott and Jaqueline Rodriguez

Now the Hornets will wait.

Some matches will be played on Wednesday and Thursday. Brackets are expected to be released on Friday. The playoffs will begin on Monday, May 12.

The Hornets are 11th in the 2A West RPI rankings. They probably will be seeded a little worse than 11th, but they likely get a first-round home game.